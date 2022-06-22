gas prices

Former manager behind 69 cents-a-gallon fiasco raises money to pay station back, but they said no

EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-gas station manager raises $24K to undo 69 cents-a-gallon mishap

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. -- A former gas station manager can't catch a break.

Last week, a manager made a mistake at a Rancho Cordova gas station.

The manager messed up the decimal, listing gas for 69 cents-a-gallon instead of $6.99.

The mishap cost him his job and the gas station about $16,000.

READ MORE: Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
EMBED More News Videos

The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a California Shell gas station pricing premium gas for 69 cents a gallon has been fired.



The manager's family set up a GoFundMe account to pay the gas station back.

After a few days, it raised $24,000, but now the gas station doesn't want it.

According to a letter the manager provided to a local news station, the company said it never asked to be paid back and that the money should be returned or given to charity.

GoFundMe said if the gas station doesn't accept the money, all donated funds will be returned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesshellu.s. & worldgofundmeconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
California lawmakers to investigate cause of high gas prices
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
TOP STORIES
'It was like hell': Fresno woman exposes 'secrets' of notorious prison
Fresno man sexually assaulted women experiencing homelessness: Police
Unable to escape, 62-year-old man dies in Corcoran fire
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Historic Fresno building transformed into 'entrepreneurial playground'
Tulare County library offering unique bilingual reading club
Fresno organization donates skateboards to Native American youth
Show More
2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County: CHP
Crews battling fire in Fresno County that burned vacant home, cars
Parlier police vehicle set on fire, officers now on heightened alert
Loved ones remember Clovis crash victim as father, radio DJ, rescuer
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
More TOP STORIES News