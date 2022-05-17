california water

Gov. Newsom holds drought event at Southland water recycling facility to highlight conservation

Gov. Newsom holds drought event at Southland water recycling facility

As the state deals with the historic drought, Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in the Southland Tuesday to visit a water recycling facility.

The governor's office says the trip is to emphasize the importance of local water district partnerships.

They say the event will spotlight the state's all-hands-on-deck approach to combating the historic drought.

This comes as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently announced that outdoor watering in the city will be restricted to two days a week, down from the current limit of three days.

Californians used more water this past March than any month since 2015.

MORE: What to know about CA's water emergency, including restrictions
The alarm is being sounded over California's water supply. Major restrictions are set to go into effect, a desperate attempt to offset the state's water emergency. Marc Brown has everything you need to know about this unprecedented crisis, on Eyewitness Newsmakers.



