Water deliveries underway for customers of Fresno Irrigation District

Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.

Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.

Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.

Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Water deliveries are underway for customers of the Fresno Irrigation District.

The main feeder canal out of Pine Flat Dam is full now and just started filling last week in anticipation of deliveries.

It's too early to tell how long the irrigation season will last, but the FID is projecting enough water supply to extend deliveries to at least July.

The March 1 statewide snow survey indicated the snow-water content in the Kings River watershed was 68 percent of average.

The San Joaquin River watershed snow-water content is slightly higher.