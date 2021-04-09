5-year-old girl injured by bullet at party in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5-year-old girl was injured at a child's birthday party in southwest Fresno when a gun went off in the middle of the celebration.The terrifying ordeal took place just before 6 on Thursday evening in southwest Fresno near Kern and Collins where about 20 kids were gathered for the festivities.Fresno police say someone at the party had a gun in their pocket, which accidentally went off.A single bullet was fired, sending partygoers into a panic and grazing the young girl's back.After the shooting happened, family members took the 5-year-old to a home a few miles away near Walnut and Jensen.Detectives say the little girl was terrified.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.Officers say they're still searching for the man responsible.They're also trying to determine if he was attending the party or was just happened to be in the area.Just a couple blocks away, officers also responded to reports of a gunshot victim.When they arrived to the area of Tulare and A streets, they found a man in his mid-twenties had been shot in the lower body.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.He is not cooperating with investigators.