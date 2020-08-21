Golden State Killer

Golden State Killer facing multiple life sentences today at Sacramento hearing

Tulare County resident, Elizabeth Hupp, will once again face the man who admitted to killing her father and trying to kidnap her in 1975.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Exeter police officer faces multiple consecutive life prison sentences Friday after he was unmasked as the mysterious Golden State Killer who eluded his fellow investigators for four decades.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, will die in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s under a plea deal that spares him the death penalty. He also publicly admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Tulare County resident, Elizabeth Hupp, will once again face the man who admitted to killing her father and trying to kidnap her in 1975.

RELATED: Daughter of Golden State Killer's first murder victim shares heartbreaking story

Hupp had strong words for DeAngelo while sharing her story on Thursday. She was just 16 years old when DeAngelo's violent crime spree started in the South Valley.

He burglarized dozens of homes. Then, he broke into Hupp's family home and tried to kidnap her.

Hupp's father, 45-year-old Claude Snelling, died trying to protect her when he woke up and confronted DeAngelo.

RELATED: Golden State Killer victims describe pain, perseverance ahead of Friday sentencing

"It wasn't until I became a parent myself that I realized there was nothing I could have said that would have kept my dad from trying to save me," Hupp said. "My mom always said that it wouldn't have mattered if there were 20 men out there with guns, that wouldn't have stopped him."

Hupp will be in Sacramento as DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliacaliforniarapecrimeburglarygolden state killermurdercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Golden State Killer victims describe pain, perseverance ahead of Friday sentencing
Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
NorCal family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed by wildfire
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
Show More
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
Central California coronavirus cases
Bad air quality: Valley paramedics, firefighters see spike in emergency cases
Massive wildfire forces evacuations at UC Santa Cruz
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
More TOP STORIES News