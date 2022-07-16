good sports

Good Sports: Valley marathoner conquers Epic 5

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Sports: Valley marathoner conquers Epic 5

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many consider Hawaii a place of relaxation.

But for one Central Valley man, it became the site of a race he'd never forget.

At 40 years old, David Adams isn't letting his age hold him back.

"You only live life once and you gotta go out there and challenge yourself to do different things," he says.

With 2 Ironman triathlons, 2 marathons and 29 half-marathons under his belt, he wanted something harder.

That's when he stumbled upon Epic 5.

The Epic 5 is 5 Ironmans in 5 days across all 5 Hawaiian islands.

Adams was one of just five competitors selected from all over the world.

He was worried he would be unable to finish what he started.

"I literally just stopped. I told my guys I need a break. I need to stop. Everyone thought I was finished," he says.

But he didn't want to let anyone down - especially himself.

5 days later, with just 5 hours of sleep, Adams would cross the finish line.

More than the physical nature of the race, Adams says it came down to conquering his mind.

As he adds Epic 5 to his resume, Adams is focused on helping young athletes.

When he's not working at St. Agnes Medical as an EMT, Adams volunteers as a coach at Gettysburg Elementary.

As difficult as the Epic 5 sounds to most, having conquered this feat, he's already looking for the next challenge.

"Ultimately it's not the material things you leave behind, it's the legacy that you leave behind," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarathonsgood sportssports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Merced's young world champion takes on boxing world
Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson looking to make difference in Valley
Good Sports: Fresno welcomes floorball
Good Sports: Valley soccer team playing for national cups in Denver
TOP STORIES
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
John Zanoni officially named the next Fresno County Sheriff
Reward increased for information on Fresno house fire that killed boy
5 lawsuits allege child sex abuse at Riverdale Assembly of God, school
Fresno State professor dies while trying to save others from drowning
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,759 acres
Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 now up for parole
Show More
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say
Signs the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say
Homeless population rises in Valley counties, but fewer on the streets
More TOP STORIES News