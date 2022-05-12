Google unveils its newest devices, including the first ever Pixel Watch

Google has rolled out a slew of new hardware products at its first in-person developer conference in three years.The expanded lineup includes three new smartphones and the company's first in-house smart watch, as well as plans to release a new tablet next year.The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are expected to be released this fall.The Pixel 6A smartphone, a more affordable version of the Pixel 6, is available July 21st and will cost $450.The Pixel Watch will go on sale this fall and go head-to-head with the Apple Watch.The device will incorporate Fitbit's technology so you can track your sleep, heart rate and workouts.The new Pixel tablet is slated for release next year.The company also teased the new version of its Bluetooth Pixel Buds Pro, which will be out on July 21st with a $200 price tag.