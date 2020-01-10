Gov. Gavin Newsom blocks release of Fresno County man who killed developmentally disabled 20-year-old

UPDATE: Governor @GavinNewsom reverses the parole board’s decision to release Fresno County killer David Weidert, @FresnoDA tells me.



Mike Morganti’s sister tells me she can’t stop crying!



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole release of David Weidert, who murdered a developmentally disabled Clovis man more than 39 years ago.In November 1980, Weidert lured 20-year-old Mike Morganti out of his apartment and tortured him for 45 minutes before stabbing him, strangling him, and burying him alive.The killing was after Morganti spoke to law enforcement about a burglary committed by Weidert in which he had used Morganti as a lookout.After the murder, Weidert was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.This is the third time Weidert's release has been blocked by a governor. In 2015 and again in 2018, Governor Jerry Brown reversed the board's decision, saying he was shocked by Weidert's explanations for his callous and violent acts.But in August last year, the parole board granted David Weidert a release date for the third time.Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp released a statement, saying Newsom had made the right choice.