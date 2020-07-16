Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools by Friday, sources say

Previously, the governor and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, have both said that the decision would be left entirely to local school districts. As the start of the school year nears, the state is now expected to take over the decision-making.
Gov. Newsom will be holding a press conference on reopening schools and COVID-19 Friday at 12 pm.
Many of the larger school districts across the state, including in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, have already announced they're starting fall instruction exclusively online.
Locally, the decision to have students return to campus for in-person instruction has been mixed. Central Unified School District and Selma Unified opted to start the new year virtually in the fall. Meanwhile, the Clovis Unified Board of Trustees voted to have their students start classes on campus.
Superintendent Thurmond expressed support for the districts who have decided to continue distance learning in a virtual press conference Wednesday.
"I think that if school opened tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," Thurmond said. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change right now."
"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said Thurmond, referencing the 62 pages of reopening guidelines issued by the California Department of Education last month. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."
California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, and on Monday, Gov. Newsom announced rollbacks on the state's reopening plan.
Bars, both indoor and outdoor, have been ordered to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.
All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms.
Counties who have been on the California's monitoring list for worsening coronavirus cases were also ordered to close their gyms, hair salons, worship services, and malls. The list includes Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced and Madera counties.
We will be streaming the governor's briefing live on Friday at 12 pm.
