Popular lawn care app coming to Fresno later this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Finding a lawn care specialist will now be easier for people in Fresno.

The popular app, GreenPal, is adding Fresno to its list of more than 250 markets.

GreenPal allows users to list their lawn with a service need and dates.

It also allows lawn care professionals to bid on the proposed project.

Users can then choose who they would like to hire based on ratings, reviews, and price.

"We are excited to help homeowners in Fresno find reliable, safe, and local lawn care," said co-founder Gene Caballero.

GreenPal says it is launching this service in Fresno sometime this week.

For more information, visit their website.