Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community as business owner

Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly a decade, we knew him as Fresno Grizzlies mascot Parker T Bear.

The life of the party at Chukchansi Park and even bigger champion for the community quickly became a household name.

But when the pandemic sidelined most sports, the Grizzlies mascot was forced into hibernation.

Rather than wait it out or go back to his hometown of New Orleans, the man behind the mascot, Troy Simeon, changed his title to barbershop owner.

Fast forward to May of 2021, you can find Nola Designer Cuts on Fulton sStreet off Divisidero in Downtown Fresno.

"Fresno is my home... I embraced this community and the community embraced me back," he says.

Simeon's dream of becoming a business owner includes giving back to the community that's supported him along his journey.

With children heading back to school, he's pairing a backpack and school supply giveaway with free haircuts.

"Tower Blends, Tioga Sequoia allowed me to set up donation boxes and people have been donating at different locations as well as here," he says,

The Back to School BackPack and haircut giveaway takes place Saturday, August 14th from 10 am - 2 pm.

To register, send an email to NolaDesignerCutsLLC@gmail.com.
