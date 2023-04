One person hospitalized following shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gunshot victim in central Fresno was rushed to the hospital and police are still searching for the shooter.

Officers were called out to Tulare Avenue and First Street for a shooting after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a person was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter.

Tulare and First was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.