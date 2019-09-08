Gunshot wound victim treated at hospital shortly after shots fired in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Avenue 13 1/2 just before 3 p.m., where they found two abandoned vehicles. One of the vehicles appeared to have damage from bullets, according to investigators.The victim's condition is unknown. However, officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.Authorities are searching for the driver and possible passengers of one of the abandoned vehicles. No description was given at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.