Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and friends spend $30,000 at California county fair, will donate purchases

Guy Fieri makes surprise appearance at Sonoma Co. fair

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Celebrity chef Guy Fieri made a surprise appearance at the fair in Sonoma County over the weekend, and forked over a hefty sum for a prized pig.

It started with a written invitation from Frances Marshall, a member of the Sebastopol Future Farmers of America, encouraging him to support the pig auction.

Fieri said he was so impressed with the letter he had to show up.

The "Mayor of Flavortown" ended up paying $10,000 for Marshall's top pig, named Chevy.

"And to have him there at our auction it was very exciting for everyone that attended, it was especially exciting for me," Marshall said.

Fieri and his friends bought 16 pigs in total, spending almost $30,000.

He said on Instagram he will donate the pigs to local charities.
