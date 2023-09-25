List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California

Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: Friday, September 29

EVENT: Hobb's Grove

TIME: At Dark

ADDRESS: 14265 E Goodfellow Ave, Sanger

INFORMATION: We foresee and fear your future with a journey through the Haunted house and forest and ride on the classic fantastic hayride. The Midday offers spooky fun, music, food concessions, Hobb Halloween & Christmas photos, the Blinkie booth, the Curiosity Shoppe, the merch booth, palm & tarot reading, warming fire pits and kookie karacters. Open Thursdays thru Sundays, plus the last 2 Wednesdays. Kicks off Friday, September 29th and runs through Sunday, October 29.

DATE: Sunday, October 8

EVENT: Bully Boo! Walk

TIME: 8 a.m.

ADDRESS: Woodward Park

INFORMATION: Get ready for a spooky, fun-filled day with your doggy to benefit a good cause! Grab your walking shoes ready and help raise awareness for bully-breeds and responsible dog owners everywhere! Wear your dogs out with a 2 mile walk around Woodward Park. Dress your doggie up in their best Halloween costume! ALL DOGS ARE WELCOME! The Bully Walk is NOT limited to only "bully-breed" dogs. All proceeds benefit the Fresno Bully Rescue. Must register.

DATES: Thursday, October 12 - Saturday, October 14; Thursday, October 19; Saturday, October 21; Thursday, October 26 - Saturday, October 28

EVENT: ZooBoo

TIME: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Fresno Chaffee Zoo

INFORMATION: It's time to celebrate the Fall season at ZooBoo! Enjoy lots of fall fun throughout the Zoo including pumpkins, a pirate ship, activities, and candy galore.

DATE: Saturday, October 21

EVENT: Coalinga October Fest

TIME: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Coalinga Area Chamber Of Commerce

INFORMATION: From the Coalinga Police Department: Please join our officers on Saturdays for the month of October for some fun events. This is a good opportunity to meet and get to know the many new officers the department has. On October 21st come on down to the Coalinga Area Chamber of Commerce's' annual CoalingaFest Extravaganza in the Plaza for Trunks for Treats. This will begin at 6pm and goes until the candy runs out.

DATE: Thursday, October 26 - Sunday, October 29

EVENT: Mystery at Kearney Mansion

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Kearney Mansion Museum

INFORMATION: Are you BOLD enough to visit the Mansion after dark on the very night a murder has taken place? You might want to gather some trusted loved ones and friends to ensure your safety. This evening experience includes a delectable five course grazing menu served throughout the Kearney Mansion and filled with savory and sweet delights. You will also be treated to a special welcoming cocktail to sharpen all your senses which you will need as you interview suspects, find clues and work to solve a murder. Additional libations are available for purchase on-site. Ticket also includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages.

DATE: Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29

EVENT: Clovis Haunted Trail

TIME: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Friday & Saturday); 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday)

ADDRESS: Clovis Trail (Behind the Parkway Trails shopping center northeast corner of Willow/Nees)

INFORMATION: The Clovis Haunted Trail is scary, haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. You can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting. Live zombies, creepy clowns, coffins and skeletons climbing about. Headstones, pumpkins, hay bales, witches and creepy dolls. Now is the time to walk with the dead or nearly dead. This is a fundraiser for kiddos. CenCal youth sports benefits from event.

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: Coalinga Pumpkin Painting

TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Coalinga Police Department

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=694957806000361 &set=a.223351919827621

INFORMATION: Please join our officers on Saturdays for the month of October for some fun events. This is a good opportunity to meet and get to know the many new officers the department has. On October 28th bring the kids to the front of the police department and join the officers to paint some pumpkins just in time to put out for Halloween. This will be from 10am to about noon. Please RSVP with Kristi Ramsey so we can make sure we have enough pumpkins and supplies.

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: Valley Animal Center Trunk or Treat

TIME: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS: Valley Animal Center

INFORMATION: Join us for our third annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Car Show. Bring the family for spooky fun and safe trick-or-treating! Enjoy all the cool and spooky cars as well.

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: Halloween Spooktacular

TIME: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

INFORMATION: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is up to some ghoulish fun as we present our annual Halloween Spooktacular. This family friendly outdoor event is free for the community and features some trick or treating, ghastly games, creepy crafts, and phantastic prizes! Our Veterans Service Organizations and Community Service Organizations come together to make this an afternoon of enjoyment. Costumes are encouraged but not required for all to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

DATE: Saturday, October 28 - Sunday October 29

EVENT: Halloween at the Forestiere Underground Gardens

TIME: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS: Forestiere Underground Gardens (5021 W Shaw Ave., Fresno)

INFORMATION: Join us for a spooktacular evening at the Forestiere Underground Gardens! Visitors will be able to enjoy a self-guided underground trick-or-treating tour, photos with favorite characters, reptile Ron animal presentations and more family-friend Halloween fun!

DATE: Saturday, November 4

EVENT: Selma Día De Los Muertos

TIME: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS: Pioneer Village

INFORMATION: Dia De Los Muertos celebration at pioneer village in Selma. $1 admission fee. Bring your lawn chairs. There will be folklorico, performances, food & craft vendors, altares and ofrendas.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: Merced Trunk or Treat Car Show

TIME: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: 611 W 2nd Street, Merced

INFORMATION: This event was created to promote a safe and fun environment for our neighborhood children and families. Kids can trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk in a line-up of vehicles parked in front of our main station. Everyone can enjoy the creative decorations that each vehicle owner puts together. There will be vendors selling food, desserts, and goodies for those that would like to support small businesses! All types of vehicles will be participating in this event!

MARIPOSA COUNTY

DATE: Thursday, November 2

EVENT: Hornitos Dia De Los Muertos

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Hornitos Plaza

INFORMATION: Hornitos' ghost town vibe makes it a perfect place to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos/All Souls Day. Each year, Hornitos hosts visitors from far & wide for its annual celebration on November 2nd. After meeting in the plaza (where face paint and costumes are not uncommon) observers follow with a candlelight procession a short distance up the hill to historic St. Catherine's Church and cemetery. A stirring way to pay respects to those who came before in a setting unlike any other. Festivities begin close to dusk.

MADERA COUNTY

DATE: Friday, October 27

EVENT: Madera Spooktacular Halloween

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Courthouse Park, Madera

INFORMATION: Calling all boys and ghouls. Now that the weather is (almost) cool, the time is drawing near for the spookiest event of the year. Join us October 27 from 5:30-8pm at Courthouse Park for a night of family friendly frights & fun at the Madera Halloween Spooktacular, hosted by the Madera County Sheriff's Office and Madera Police Department. We hope to see you there.

DATE: Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29

EVENT : Fright Nights at the Flats

TIME: 7 p.m.

ADDRESS: Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park (49777 School Rd., Oakhurst)

INFORMATION: Prepare for the most terrifying experience in the mountains. Join us and our ghoulish apparitions for Fright Nights at the Flats! Where horror runs deep and nightmares are spawned. $10 interactive haunted house. All guests must sign a waiver. Kids 16 and under must have adult supervision and parent-signed waiver. Music, food and madness. All proceeds will benefit Fresno Flats Historic Museum and local youth programs.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: Visalia Día De Los Muertos

TIME: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ADDRESS: Visalia Public Cemetery

INFORMATION: Join us in the Celebration of Life. Event by Tulare County League of Mexican American Women.

DATE: Tuesday, October 31

EVENT: Adaptive Monster Mash Bash

TIME: 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

ADDRESS: Anthony Community Center, Visalia

INFORMATION: The werewolves will howl, the monsters will Mash! It's time to celebrate, with a Halloween Bash! Come dressed in your spooky best or dress as a princess or super hero - you know the rest! Tots will be invited to participate in various stations including sensory bins, simple crafts, and fun activities. Adaptions will include reduced noise and lighting, as well as the ability to adjust the space and time restraints on specific activities to meet your child's needs and get your little one in the spooky spirit!

DATE: Tuesday, October 31

EVENT: Porterville Police Trunk or Treat

TIME: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Porterville Police Department

INFORMATION: The Porterville Police Department will be hosting its 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, between the hours of 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. So get your costumes ready Ghouls and Goblins, this will be a fun time. There will be candy, face painting and games.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: Sunday, October 15

EVENT: UCP Trunk Or Treat

TIME: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ADDRESS: Hanford Civic Park

INFORMATION: Prevent a fright by sharing candy that delights. Please join us for our annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday, October 15th at the Hanford Civic Park. This event is free to the public and is safe and fun for the whole family. We will have a pumpkin patch and selfie booth and MORE! Costumes encouraged.

DATE: Friday, October 27 - Sunday, October 29

EVENT: Kings County Haunted House

TIME: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: Old Kings County Courthouse-113 Court Street, Hanford

INFORMATION: The spooky tradition returns October 27 - 29, 2023. The 2023 Hanford Haunted House will also feature vendors and outdoor kids activities. NEW this year, the Hanford Halloween bash by Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy and Gotti's Kitchen. $5 per person at the door. "Little Monsters" are welcome on Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. No scary stuff during this time. Last but not least, we are now accepting candy donations for the Hanford Haunted House. Drop boxes are located at Thursday Night Market Place in downtown Hanford and at city hall.

DATE: Saturday, October 28

EVENT: 3rd Annual Spooky Spooktacular Halloween

TIME: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS: Kings County Animal Services, Hanford

I NFORMATION: Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the 3rd Annual Halloween Spooky Spooktacular on October 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.! Indulge in delicious bites from our tantalizing food vendors, serving up spooktacular treats that will tantalize your taste buds. Embark on a thrilling trick-or-treat adventure, as the event transforms into a candy wonderland for kids of all ages. Fill your bags with sugary delights and laughter! Attention pet lovers: Bring your furry friends along, as this spooktacular affair welcomes pets with open arms! Let your four-legged companions join in the Halloween spirit and show off their paw-some costumes.

DATE: Sunday, October 29

EVENT: Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

ADDRESS: Kings Cultural Center, Armona