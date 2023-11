Hanford police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

2 men hospitalized following shooting in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

It was reported just after midnight Monday on 10th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Officials say two men in their 20s arrived at Adventist Medical Center with gunshot wounds before being transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

They were last reported in serious condition.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Police are still investigating whether this incident was gang-related.