HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after the duplex she was in caught fire in Hanford.Fire crews were called out to Rogers and Togneri Road on Saturday night where two units caught fire.911 calls initially reported seven people inside but only one woman was found.She was severely injured and airlifted to CRMC's burn unit where she's being treated for burns to 60% of her body.Hanford Fire crews were able to douse the flames before they destroyed the second unit and nearby homes.