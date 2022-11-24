Hanford history from 1880s preserved in new book by local woman

Arianne Wing's History in Hanford's China Alley dates back to the 1880's. Her great-grandfather was among the early Chinese immigrants to come to the Central Valley.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arianne Wing's History in Hanford's China Alley dates back to the 1880s.

Her great-grandfather was among the early Chinese immigrants to come to the Central Valley.

When he arrived to Hanford, he started selling noodles in China Alley for five cents a bowl.

The small business saw early success. It became the Imperial Dynasty restaurant in 1958.

It eventually closed down in 2006 but the memories of this place remain.

"China Alley is my home, my heart, my family, my past, it's my present and my future - that's China Alley," Arianne says.

Her deep connection to her roots inspired her to write several books, including her newest, "Disturbing the Dust."

The book includes family recipes and stories of the past.

She mentions, "I'm grateful that I came from a palace that was home and it was established by people who didn't realize they were making a home for the future, but they did."

In May of last year, the Temple in China Alley was set on fire by an arsonist.

A block of history over 100 old was wiped away.

Arianna explains, "The artifacts in there were from the 1880s. You can walk in there and I could say, 'My great grandfather might've leaned against this wall and my handprint is right where that is.'"

Arianne is positive China Alley and its Temple will rebuild.

But for now, she will continue preserving history through her books.

The arsonist responsible for the destruction is set to be sentenced in December.

If you are interested in "Disturbing the Dust," visit here. The book is also available at One Eleven Coffee, Hanford Yoga and The Works in Hanford.