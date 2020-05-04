hanford

Hanford firefighters training puppies to help first responders with mental health

The Hanford Fire Department welcomed some furry new members to its staff this weekend.
The department shared photos to its Facebook page on Sunday, saying it is exploring a program to address mental health in emergency responders.

Firefighters are partnering with the California Service Dog Academy.

The Visalia-based non-profit says it is donating two of the Golden Retriever puppies from a litter, along with all of the training and support they need.

The dogs will be cared for by two different firefighters and will help local first responders and the community they serve during difficult times.

The organization often works with veterans and says this seemed like an excellent opportunity to help another group of heroes.
