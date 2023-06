Highway 198 in Hanford closed due to accident, CalTrans says

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- CalTrans says Highway 198 in Hanford is closed at 7th Avenue due to a traffic collision.

Officials are recommending drivers find alternate routes if traveling through the area.

Photos taken by an Action News insider show an ambulance and a medical transport helicopter at the scene.

Action News has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for information on the collision.

