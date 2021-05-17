Family, friends hold vigil for 19-year-old killed in downtown Fresno crash

Those who knew 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel say she had the power to make people see the beauty within them.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family, friends hold vigil for 19-year-old killed in downtown Fresno crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "She loved to love and wasn't afraid to show it."

Those who knew 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel say she had the power to make people see the beauty within them.

"Really always wanted to see the best for me when I was at my worst."



Hannah's life was taken last week.

As she was driving through downtown Fresno on Wednesday, a known gang member and suspect 31-year-old Marc Cain Rodriguez slammed into her car.

Investigators say Rodriguez was trying to evade authorities. He escaped police after the crash.

"If you see this guy. If you have a heart turn him in. He killed our family member and just destroyed our family," said Rita Gentry, Hannah's aunt.

RELATED: 'I can't imagine why God took her': Family mourns teen killed by suspect fleeing from Fresno police

Gentry says the last few days have been some of the darkest for her niece's family.

"It is killing them. They couldn't even come. They can't even come out of their house," Gentry said.

On Sunday, family and friends came together to share the love and happiness Hannah brought them during a vigil in Clovis.

Pimentel was attending Fresno City College and was aiming for a business degree.

Those close to Hannah are now banding together to fight for her. They won't rest until Rodriguez is held accountable for taking their loved one away.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and if anything is left over, they want it to go to a human rights organization in Hannah's memory.

Fresno police are still searching for Rodriguez, who is now wanted for murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashpolice chasefatal crashvigil
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver plows into crowd eating at Fresno taco truck, runs away
1 killed, 4 injured in Fresno County crash
Livestock auctions begin at Big Fresno Fair
PG&E warns of possible power shutoff for 44K customers on Monday
Some evacuation orders lifted as KNP Complex Fire containment grows
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Show More
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
DA: Mom of teen killed by Fresno PD used settlement to fund gang
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center bringing back annual pumpkin patch
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
More TOP STORIES News