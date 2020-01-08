Health & Fitness

What you can do to silence your inner critic and make yourself happier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Too fat, too thin, too quiet, too loud, too smart, too dumb."

Negative thoughts are bound to run through your mind, but sometimes they can consume your thoughts!

"I like to describe an inner critic as kind of like a little bully inside of our minds, and it can tell us a lot of negative things," says Lara Davis, a psychologist.

When your inner critic wins, it actually makes it harder for you to succeed. That's because self-criticism releases the stress hormone Cortisol, which sends you into a state of stress and sometimes depression, which destroys motivation.

So how can you help yourself be nicer to yourself?

First, realize that self-talk really matters. Then, make it a point to talk to yourself like you would to your friend. Don't compare yourself to others!

"That can be like little treats to this inner critic voice," Davis said.

If social media is tempting you to draw comparisons, try limiting the use or taking a break, and practice compassion with yourself.

This might involve meditation or mindfulness exercises. A study at York University found that writing yourself a comforting letter every day for a week can make you feel happier for up to six months.

Lastly, take care of yourself. Do something every day just for you. It could be a small treat like a bubble bath or a coffee you love.
