Police searching for missing 19-year-old Fresno State student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for missing Fresno State student Antonio Jimenez.

The 19-year-old works at Gazebo Gardens and the Central Fresno plant nursery posted on Instagram that he had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Contact the Fresno Police Department if you see Antonio.