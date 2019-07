FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large hay fire lit up the sky early Sunday morning in southern Fresno County.About 500 bales of hay caught fire at about 4 a.m. at the Open Sky Ranch Dairy on Elkhorn.Firefighters kept an eye on the flames but ultimately decided to let it burn on its own.Crews stayed close by to protect other hay bales and structures nearby.The fire burned for at least a couple hours.