According to a recent study, about 16 million American adults report consistent back pain caused by everyday activities, and a local business is highlighting how Pilates can help.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is Spine Health Awareness Month and a local business is highlighting how Pilates can help.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Club Pilates North Fresno instructor Courtney Jones to discuss the benefits of Pilates.

If you want to check out a Pilates class, visit clubpilates.com. You can sign up for your first class for free.

