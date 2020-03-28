Health & Fitness

12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county

Fresno County has confirmed 12 new cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of residents of the county confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 to 43.

16 of those cases are travel-related, 4 are cases of person-to-person transmission, 4 have been determined to be cases of community spread and 19 are under investigation, according to the county.

The county on Friday issued an order requiring businesses to screen their employees for respiratory illnesses on a daily basis.

RELATED: Fresno County orders employers to screen employees for respiratory illnesses daily

The order is meant to help keep track of patients and better protect essential businesses.
