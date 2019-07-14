good news

Community surprises 3-year-old with new playset at end of her cancer treatment

By Nick Zelano
DURHAM, N.C. -- Lily Keas has pediatric cancer, but she forgot all about it today.

That's because volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation and State Farm coordinated to build a custom playset for 3-year-old Lily.

"When we surprise a family with a new playset, the last thing they're thinking about is that cancer battle. If we can allow them to escape that reality for a day, we've accomplished our mission," Kara Bonvillian said.

Bonvillian is the engagement coordinator of North Carolina for Roc Solid Foundation. Roc Solid builds hope for families and kids like Lily who face the cancer fight. They build that hope by giving them opportunities to do what they do best - play.

Lily's parents, Ashely and Dustin Keas, were grateful to all those who came out to build a playset for Lily.

"It really meant a lot to see them all come out here and do this just for Lily," Lily's mom Ashley Keas said.



Roc Solid coordinated the surprise build. A team arrived at 8:30 a.m. to take Lily and her family by limo to Cracker Barrel for breakfast then to The Durham Life and Science Museum.

While the Keas were away, the volunteers assembled the playset.

"There's not one word to describe it. It's a feeling you get and it's what we work for, it's what we strive for every day just to make sure our kids are all right," Gary Davis, Sales Leader for State Farm, said.

Lily arrived around 12:30 p.m. and was greeted by smiles, cheers and love as she saw her brand new playset.

She was thrilled, darted toward the playset and explored all its features.

The playset has a climbing wall, a slide, a swing set and her own little private area complete with a fairy garden.

"For us to be a part of that moment and future moments with Lily to give her that experience to play again was just awesome," Davis said.

"Just knowing that you have people that will come together and do something to bring hope and a smile to Lily's face, it's amazing," Unique Pierre said. Pierre is program coordinator in North Carolina for Roc Solid, and he was at the build.

"Thank you can't even begin to describe how grateful we are for everything you've done for us and all the kids out there and it just means the world for us," Keas said.

In April of 2017, Lily was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She was just 15 months old at the time.

She went through the standard treatment protocol at UNC. She officially finished her treatment on June 23, 2019.

The volunteers wrote words of encouragement on the playset so Lily will always remember that day when the community came together to support her fight, pour their love on her, and let her know she will be alright.

