HEALTH WATCH

Adult-onset asthma: a treatable mystery

EMBED </>More Videos

About 25 million Americans have asthma and the number continues to go up. (KFSN)

By
DALLAS (KFSN) --
About 25 million Americans have asthma and the number continues to go up. One in eleven children have it. One in twelve adults.

While medical researchers still don't know exactly what causes asthma, they can treat it better than ever before.

Until a trip to China, 58-year-old Scott Collins enjoyed running and playing sports without any problems. But ten years ago on that trip, he started wheezing and was diagnosed with adult-onset onset asthma.

"I remember friends of mine when I was a kid who had asthma, thinking about what that would be like and glad I didn't have it. And so for me, to have it and to get it at that late stage really was a shock," Collins shared.

But now Scott controls his asthma with an inhaler, regular medication and trips to see his doctor.

"The fact is that we don't know why some people have it as adults. We don't know what factors of the environment that interact with this genetic predisposition," says Mark W. Millard, MD, FCCP, Baylor Martha Foster Lung Center, Wanda and Collins Burton Endowed Chair in Pulmonology at Baylor University Medical Center.

Researchers suspect vulnerable genes triggered later in life by air pollution, viral infections, tobacco smoke, fumes or allergies are what bring on asthma. But here's good news, we now have advanced medications that prevent or suppress asthmatic attacks altogether.

Dr. Millard continued, "It is one of the most exciting times in my professional career as we are poised on the crest of the wave to understand why someone develops asthma."

With his asthma controlled, Scott is back on track, running with a great outlook on life.

"You gotta say, I'm gonna go do this. It's not gonna stop me. It's not gonna debilitate me," Collins explained.

Remember, exercise can induce an asthma attack, but Dr. Millard says with proper medication and medical supervision people with asthma can exercise as much as anyone else.

For More Information, Contact:
Susan Hall, Public Relations
Susan.Hall@BSWHealth.org
(214) 820-1817
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth watchasthma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News