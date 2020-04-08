Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California to get more than 200 million masks a month, Gov. Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's put together a deal to buy hundreds of millions of desperately needed N95 masks.

"In the last 48 hours we have secured through a consortia of non-profits and a manufacturer here in the state of California upwards of 200 million masks on a monthly basis," said Gov. Newsom.

Coronavirus pandemic:Gov. Newsom announces new state resources for emotional health during COVID-19 pandemic

The governor revealed the news on "The Rachael Maddow Show" last night. Newsom says California will have enough masks to meet demand. He says there may even be enough to send to other states.

The Governor says the state has already distributed more than 41 million masks. A million of them have come from the federal government.

