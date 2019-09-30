Health & Fitness

CVS Pharmacy suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears

CVS Pharmacy announced Saturday that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health-brand ranitidine products until further notice

The announcement comes in response to an alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.

While Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending patients stop taking these products, customers can still return the products to CVS for a refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief.

CVS says they will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 blockers including Pepcid, Tagamet, and other equivalents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdacvsdrugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Show More
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
More TOP STORIES News