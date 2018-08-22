MOSQUITO

Dangerous species of mosquitoes known to carry diseases like Zika and Yellow Fever found in Los Banos

EMBED </>More Videos

An invasive mosquito species that can potentially carry diseases like Zika and Yellow Fever has been found for the first time in Los Banos.

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Efforts are underway to fight a dangerous species of mosquitos found in Los Banos.

The Merced County Mosquito Abatement found a mosquito known as the Aedes aegypti, which have the potential to transmit diseases like Zika and Yellow Fever

Rhiannon Jones from Merced County Mosquito Abatement said, "They are more like a backyard mosquito, this is the first time that mosquito has been introduced in this area."

Jason Bakken says unlike your average mosquito, these can bite at any time of the day.

He says the mosquitos they found aren't necessarily infected, but it has the potential to carry the diseases.

Bakken said the goal now is to, "Ramp up our efforts for surveillance, figure out how far this infestation goes, try to find the boundaries, see how widespread this is."

The mosquitos usually breed in urban areas, which is why it's not unusual that they were found in a neighborhood along Stonewood Drive.

Last season, the species was found in Merced, making this the second time this mosquito's been spotted.

Jones says, at the same time, they're dealing with mosquitos that carry West Nile virus. They just had their first confirmed human case of the illness last week.

"Our main concern is that when people travel abroad to countries like Mexico or Brazil, they can carry diseases, like Zika, Dengue or Yellow Fever. When they bring them back to our county and get exposed to bites from Aedes aegypti, it could create local transmission."

Bakken says the species is spreading, slowly moving up towards the Bay Area.

Along with increased trapping, abatement employees are going door to door and asking people to do their part.

Bakken says you can do that by, "Not having any standing water in your backyard, it loves artificial containers. It breeds in a small amount of water"

Biologists are getting ready to send off their mosquito findings to get tested and determine if any of them are infected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthzika virusmosquitoLos Banos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOSQUITO
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Quarter-size mosquitoes plague area ahead of heavy rainfall
Feeling itchy? Stealthy mosquito biting in Valley
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
More mosquito
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News