Doc Talk: Teen suicide and the warning signs

Suicide is death caused by injuring oneself with the intent to die.

Suicide attempt is when someone harms themselves with the intent to end their life, but they do not die as a result of their actions.

Fitting in socially

Performing well in school

Forming their identity

Need for independence

Expectation for behaving responsibly

Exploring sexual identity and relationships

10th leading cause of death in the United States

2nd leading cause of death for people 10 to 34 years of age

120 suicides everyday=1 death every 11 minutes

30 suicide attempts for every suicide

Suicide affects all ages and all ethnicities but at different rates

Suicide rates differ between boys and girls.

Girls think about and attempt suicide about twice as often as boys-they tend to attempt suicide by overdosing on drugs or cutting themselves.

Boys die by suicide about four times as often girls-they tend to use more lethal methods, such as firearms, hanging, or jumping from heights.

History of mental health problems-such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder

Major life changes (parents' divorce, parental separation, financial changes)

Victim of bullying, including cyberbullying

Use of drugs and alcohol

Victim of child, sexual, or emotional abuse

Family history of suicide

Previous suicide attempt

History of mental disorders, particularly clinical depression

History of alcohol and substance abuse

Feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness

Feelings of distress, irritation and agitation

Impulsive or aggressive tendencies

Local epidemics of suicide

Social isolation

Lack of a support network, stressed relationships with parents and peers

Barriers to accessing mental health treatment

Includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else.

It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation.

Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.

Among students who reported being bullied, 15% were bullied online or by text.

Digital devices offer an ability to immediately and continuously communicate 24 hours a day, so it can be difficult for children experiencing cyberbullying to find relief.

Most information communicated electronically is permanent and public, if not reported and removed. A negative online reputation, including for those who bully, can impact college admissions, employment, and other areas of life.

Because teachers and parents may not overhear or see cyberbullying taking place, it is harder to recognize.

The risk of suicide increases dramatically when kids and teens have access to firearms at home. That's why any gun in your home should be unloaded, locked, and kept out of the reach of children and teens.

Overdose on medications, either prescription or over the counter, is a very common method for both attempting and completing suicide. It's important to monitor carefully all medications in your home. Teens will "trade" different prescription medications at school and keep them in their locker or backpack.

Suicide among teens often happens after a stressful life event, "a trigger", such as problems at school, a breakup with a boyfriend or girlfriend, the death of a loved one, a divorce, or a major family conflict.

Talking about suicide or death in general

Giving hints that they might not be around anymore

Talking about feeling hopeless or feeling guilty

Pulling away from friends or family

Writing songs, poems, or letters about death, separation, and loss

Giving away treasured possessions to siblings or friends

Losing the desire to take part in favorite things or activities

Difficulty with concentrating or thinking clearly

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Engaging in risk-taking behaviors

Losing interest in school or sports

Pay attention and know the warning signs

It's important to see warning signs as serious, not as "attention-seeking" to be ignored.

It's important to realize that if teens are ignored when seeking attention, it may increase the chance of them harming themselves (or worse).

Keep a close eye on a teen who is depressed and withdrawn. Depression may take the form of problems with friends, grades, sleep, or being cranky and irritable rather than chronic sadness or crying.

It's important to try to keep the lines of communication open and express your concern, support, and love. If your teen confides in you, show that you take those concerns seriously. A fight with a friend might not seem like a big deal to you in the larger scheme of things, but for a teen it can feel immense and consuming. It's important not to minimize or discount what your teen is going through, as this can increase his or her sense of hopelessness.

If your teen doesn't feel comfortable talking with you, suggest a more neutral person, such as another relative, a clergy member, a coach, a school counselor, or your child's doctor.

Some parents are reluctant to ask teens if they have been thinking about suicide or hurting themselves. Some fear that by asking, they will plant the idea of suicide in their teen's head.

It's always a good idea to ask, even though doing so can be difficult. Sometimes it helps to explain why you're asking. For instance, you might say: "I've noticed that you've been talking a lot about wanting to be dead. Have you been having thoughts about trying to kill yourself?"

Talk to and stay connected to others (Parents, or other relatives, friends, teachers, coach, family doctor, member of your place of worship)

Talking with someone can help you make sense out of your experience and figure out ways to feel better. If you are not sure where to turn, call your local crisis intervention center or a national hotline.

Get active. Go for a walk, play sports, play a musical instrument, or join an after-school program. Volunteer with a community group that promotes nonviolence or another school or community activity that you care about. These can be positive ways to handle your feelings and to see that things are going to get better.

Take care of yourself. Try to get plenty of sleep, eat right, exercise, and keep a normal routine. By keeping yourself healthy, you will be better able to handle a tough time.

Take information breaks. Pictures and stories about a disaster can increase worry and other stressful feelings. Taking breaks from the news, Internet, and conversations about the disaster can help calm you down.

