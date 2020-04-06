Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission "Food Express Bus" providing meals on the go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno children are now able to get healthy meals during the pandemic thanks to the "Food Express Bus."Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, a non-profit organization, will send the "Food Express" to five locations throughout the City starting on Monday.The Food Express Bus is a renovated school bus that launched last year as a mobile cafeteria for children in Fresno County. During the pandemic, meals will be delivered by the bus and available for families to grab and go.They encourage just one family member to come to pick up the meals when possible.Kids do not need to be present to receive the meals.Mental Health Systems2550 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 9370510:05 am - 11:05 amManchester Mall3636 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA 9372611:14 am - 12:14 pmFranciscan Mobile Estates2317 S. Chestnut Ave. Fresno, CA 9372512:58 pm - 1:58 pmHacienda Mirabella2705 S. M.L.K. Blvd. Fresno, CA 937062:06 pm - 3:06 pmLegacy Commons Apartments2255 S. Plumas St., Fresno, CA 937063:10 pm - 4:10 pm