FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno children are now able to get healthy meals during the pandemic thanks to the "Food Express Bus."
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, a non-profit organization, will send the "Food Express" to five locations throughout the City starting on Monday.
The Food Express Bus is a renovated school bus that launched last year as a mobile cafeteria for children in Fresno County. During the pandemic, meals will be delivered by the bus and available for families to grab and go.
They encourage just one family member to come to pick up the meals when possible.
Kids do not need to be present to receive the meals.
Mental Health Systems
2550 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705
10:05 am - 11:05 am
Manchester Mall
3636 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA 93726
11:14 am - 12:14 pm
Franciscan Mobile Estates
2317 S. Chestnut Ave. Fresno, CA 93725
12:58 pm - 1:58 pm
Hacienda Mirabella
2705 S. M.L.K. Blvd. Fresno, CA 93706
2:06 pm - 3:06 pm
Legacy Commons Apartments
2255 S. Plumas St., Fresno, CA 93706
3:10 pm - 4:10 pm
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission "Food Express Bus" providing meals on the go
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News