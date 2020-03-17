Fresno bans dine-in at all local restaurants, violators could face fines, prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno is barring local restaurants from allowing people to dine-in in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
All local restaurants are now limited to food delivery and takeout.
Fresno Police and Code Enforcement will enforce the emergency order. Violations will be punishable by a fine and possible imprisonment.
The announcement comes a day after the city declared a state of emergency to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Lee Brand on Monday prohibited events or meetings of 50 or more people and mandated that bars close and restaurants reduce their occupancy.
