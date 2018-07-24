FITNESS

Fresno business bringing healthy habits to office and beyond

Realty Concepts employees in Northeast Fresno are trading a little office time for yoga time. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Realty Concepts employees in Northeast Fresno are trading a little office time for yoga time.

"It's good for everybody. If people are well within themselves they can better serve their clients, their families and be better people themselves so want to make sure we support them in that," said Reality Concepts Director Ellen Armour.

Ellen Armour works at Realty concepts and says the company's new program, FIT concepts incorporate health and wellness in the workplace.

Employees like Marlyn Ross have been enjoying classes like yoga.

"It's really nice because after being stuck in an office all day. It's just a half hour break and having that meditative five to ten minutes and just renews you and you're ready to go back to work rejuvenated," said Ross.



More companies around the country are giving employees incentives to get physically and mentally healthy or bringing the opportunities to the workplace.

"We've had a lot of people impress upon us that they are feeling a little less stressed. I've found they're feeling more productive. They have a better idea of what they need to do each day. It's had a lot of good benefits so far," said Armour.

They are also partnered with businesses orange theory fitness, cycle bar, blue moon yoga and GB3 to let employees work out, outside of work.

In addition to the exercise options, Realty concepts are also offering mental and health wellness. A counselor teaches stress and motivational techniques to employees.

They believe fit concepts is just the beginning of a program that will have long-lasting benefits.
