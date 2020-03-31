Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom launches campaign to combat social isolation, food insecurity among senior citizens

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide initiative to increase connectivity to senior citizens, one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The campaign, titled, "Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.", urges Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among the 5.3 million Californians who are age 65 and up.

The initiative asks state residents to check in on older neighbors with a call, a text or a physically-distanced door knock. The state is also asking local non-profits and faith-based groups to check in on senior citizens.

"It's incumbent on us to check in on the world's greatest generation," Newsom said in a Tuesday press conference.

With the initiative comes a hotline that allows people to get answers and get connected to the resources they need: 833-544-2347.

Newsom says the state's 211 system is also being used and can be utilized to connect seniors to services, such as help accessing grocery and medication delivery.

Newsom also said the state will be sending mail to older residents with resources and information to help as the stay at home order continues in the state.

California Volunteers, a state office focused on community service, has also launched their Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign, which calls on neighbors to aid elderly residents during the pandemic.

