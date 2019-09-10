health watch

Health Watch: Statins: Pros and Cons

By
ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSN) -- To lower your cholesterol naturally, Harvard Medical School says to cut out certain fats, back down on sugar and grain intake, and increase your fruit and veggie intake. But when lifestyle changes aren't enough, should you go on statins?

Its common knowledge that having high cholesterol can put you at risk.

"Our guidelines have suggested that lower and lower levels of the bad cholesterol LDL are associated with a reduction in the risk of death, heart attack and stroke," stated Steven Nissen, MD, Cleveland Clinic.

The CDC says 102 million Americans have high cholesterol.

"Now there are tens of millions of patients that take these cholesterol lowering drugs, the statins," Dr. Nissen continued.

Mayo Clinic says there's still some debate surrounding these drugs. Common side effects include nausea, headaches, and even more serious effects like liver damage, increased blood sugar, type two diabetes, and memory loss. Mayo also lists those who may be at a greater risk for side effects including women and people over 80.

But the FDA says that the benefit of statins in reducing heart attacks and strokes should outweigh the unlikely risks. Before making a decision, talk to your doctor about family history, c-reactive protein levels, and any history of gestational diabetes.

If you're currently on statins, steer clear of grapefruit juice! The FDA warns that grapefruit juice can interfere with certain statins, preventing the medication from breaking down properly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealth watch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Health Watch: 5 Myths About Cavities
Health watch: A new way to treat pancreatic cancer
Health Watch: Do you need a measles vaccine?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released
'We need to honor the past:' Renovated 9/11 memorial in Clovis unveiled
Crews removing facade of downtown building for revitalization project
Show More
UC Merced, Fresno State receive high rankings for graduation performance rates
Investigators' testimonies describe area dead man was dumped 2 years ago
Walker fire burns 44,000 acres; activity slows
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
California Food Expo off to a tasty start in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News