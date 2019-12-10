health watch

Health Watch: Teen van takes medical care on the road

By
1.4 million students in public schools are homeless. That often means no health insurance or access to a doctor's office.

That's not stopping one San Francisco Bay area hospital from providing care. If the kids won't go to the doctor's office, they'll bring the care to them... for free.

"You would think that in our country all of our teens would have healthcare. But, as time goes on we're actually seeing that the needs are increasing," said Lisa Lestishock, RN, Teen Van - Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

And that's where the big blue bus comes in, better known as the teen van.

For more than 20 years, this doctor's office on wheels has provided care to those between ten and 25. With support from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, all care and medicine are free.

"I was really surprised that it was free," said Erika Roland Fernandez.

That allows the teen van to focus on those in need.

"We can be out in the community meeting kids where they are," explained Megen Vo, MD, Interim Medical Director, Teen Van - Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

"One of the students I've been working with, he is 18 years old. He is currently homeless," said Nathalie Servin, Social Worker, Teen Van - Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

"Forty percent of our patients either are homeless or have been homeless," Dr. Vo shared.

So far, the van has treated more than 4,500 patients since it started. On board are a doctor, nurse, nutritionist, and social worker to address the various needs of the patients.

"Every kid that comes to the van gets a pretty comprehensive assessment," stated Lestishock.

With a return rate of 70%, the team can develop a level of trust with patients.

"Sometimes many teenagers do feel alone. With the social worker, I was able to talk to her about personal problems," smiled Erika.

And that makes all the difference for the teen van's young patients.

The teen van provides care at schools and community centers within the San Francisco Bay area.

Several other programs caring for the underserved are offered in cities across the country.

For instance, New York City's Center for Urban Community Services' health van is devoted solely to helping those living on the streets.

Contributors: Jennifer Winter, Field Producer; Jamison Koczan, Editor; and Rusty Reed, Videographer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Protecting Your Vision
Health Watch: Child's Brain: What's Hiding in it?
Health Watch: Veterans take to stage to combat PTSD
Health Watch: Stroke recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno driver who was on drugs during deadly crash sentenced to probation
61-year-old woman killed in Merced crash, police say other driver ran red light
Murder conviction on hold for one convicted killer in double murder
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
Parlier councilmembers to meet Thursday to address help for flood victims
Students retrace Chowchilla school bus kidnapping route for new book
Show More
Former FUSD board member Ashjian fined for conflicts of interest
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment identified
More TOP STORIES News