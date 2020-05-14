health watch

Health Watch: The safety of playgrounds during COVID-19 pandemic

By
By now, you're probably very familiar with the term "social distancing." But staying at home all day, every day can be tough for active children.

Many parents wonder if it's okay to take their kids to a playground to burn off energy. What's the coronavirus coverage?

The coronavirus has millions of kids cooped up at home. Taking your little ones to a playground might sound like much-needed fun, but is it safe?

Experts say while the virus spreads easiest by touching people, it can also linger on hard surfaces, such as plastic and stainless steel, for two to three days.

"If there's a lot of high touch areas, there could be significant virus there, and certainly there is the potential to pick up the disease that way," explained Raymond Pontzer, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at UPMC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Also, playground equipment isn't routinely cleaned or sanitized after each use. Some community playgrounds remain open to the public, while others have closed.

If you do choose to let your kids play, have them wash their hands and avoid touching their faces. Only interact with people in your household.

Dr. Pontzer told Ivanhoe, "It's all about distancing. You want to try to stay six feet away from other people if at all possible when you're out and about."

Dr. Pontzer said though the virus can be detected on surfaces for days, that doesn't necessarily mean it's infectious for that whole time. He said touching surfaces with the virus on it is probably most concerning within the first few hours.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath; Executive Producer; Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth watchplaygroundcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Migraines
Health Watch: My family has COVID-19
Health Watch: How your body reacts to raw vs. cooked food
Health Watch: Giving patients a relaxed chemotherapy experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City leaders react to confrontation between Miguel Arias, protesters at Arias' home
Central California coronavirus cases
2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno County
Teen facing several charges after crashing car into bicyclist, building
Mariposa County given approval to move further into phase 2 of re-opening
Target date for schools to re-open in California won't be established
Miguel Arias confronted by protesters; he claims they trespassed, but is cited for battery
Show More
70-year-old man spends 45 days at Kaiser Permanente, beats COVID-19
Newsom: Firefighters battling wildfires face 'new reality' amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: California Air National Guard fighter jets take off from Fresno for fly over CA
Fresno Grizzlies waiting for answers on 2020 Minor League season
Fresno firefighters battle multiple grass fires in span of few hours
More TOP STORIES News