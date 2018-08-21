CALIFORNIA

Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm

EMBED </>More Videos

It's fairly well known that Proposition 64 made recreational marijuana use legal in California, but there's one aspect of the law many may not know. Employers can still screen for marijuana use. (KGO-TV)

By Randall Yip and Michael Finney
SAN FRANCISCO --
It's fairly well known that Proposition 64 made recreational marijuana use legal in California, but there's one aspect of the law many may not know. Employers can still screen for marijuana use.

This story idea came from a viewer. She wrote "My drug test came back positive for weed, except I don't smoke or eat weed products. What I discovered is I use a lip balm that has weed in it."

The sale of recreational marijuana in the first six months generated nearly 135 million in tax revenue for the state. Some of that tax revenue also came from the sale of topical products such as ointments, creams and even lip balm.

Wendy Kornberg is CEO of Sunnabis, a cannabis cultivator in Humboldt County which has also made topical products. She spoke to us from her home via Skype.

Kornberg explained why topicals are infused with Cannabis.

"If you can dose the system little by little throughout the day, it can have this effect on your overall health that is exponential. It continues to build and get better," she said.

Our viewer took the drug test as part of her application to become a driver for a car dealership. She shared her drug test results with 7 On Your Side, but asked that we not use her name.

We showed her results to Holly Sutton, an attorney specializing in employment law.

"Although it's been decriminalized for use, employers are still able to treat it as an unlawful drug, because under federal law it is still a schedule 1 unlawful substance," said Sutton of Farella Braun & Martel.

Kornberg, however, questions why drug testing for cannabis is even necessary.

"I don't even know how you would put enough THC into a lip balm to get somebody high," she said.

Dr. Frank Lucido has been a medical cannabis physician for a number of years.

"The important thing about drug testing for Cannabis, it doesn't test for impairment, unlike alcohol. And a number of other drugs," said the doctor.

Lucido considers drug testing for marijuana useless.

He suggests employers instead use the eye test.

"Impairment is something you observe." But right now in the eyes of the law, none of that matters. "Any amount at all can be sufficient to deny an applicant," said Sutton.

Both sides acknowledge a stigma remains with marijuana use.

Jared Giammona is head of Sonoma County Experience which runs tours of both cannabis and alcohol operations in Sonoma County.

"It's a stigma of hippy, stoner. Someone that smokes cannabis, uses cannabis is going to sit on the couch and not be productive," he said.

We reached out to the Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton which required the drug screening and it told us "The applicant was applying for a position that required the driving of vehicles 100 percent of the time. We have an obligation to protect the safety of the employee, co-workers, customers and public."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical marijuanabeauty & lifestylebeauty productsemploymentjobsbuzzworthycaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News