Coronavirus

Coronavirus: List of community resources providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact everyday life in the Central Valley, ABC30 has compiled a list of community resource centers to connect families with resources. We will continue to update this list.

Bitwise Industries

Providing help for seniors with free grocery delivery - 559-460-7809

CalFresh (SNAP)
Infromation on food stamp benefits - www.getcalfresh.org

Catholic Charities
Providing food and essential needs - call 559-237-0851 or visit www.ccdof.org

Census Questions
Text "CountUnited" to 211-211 or visit www.census.gov

Central California Food Bank
Find your nearest food pantry with the Food Locator - www.ccfoodbank.org/food-locator/

CSET

Meals for Seniors - https://www.cset.org/covid-19

Halo Cafe
Providing food assistance for pets - www.halocafe.org

Fresno EOC WIC-Women, Infants and Children
WIC provides support for women who are pregnant and children under 5 years old with low to medium household incomes - call 559-263-1150 or text "fresnoeocwic" to 45778, or visit www.Fresnoeoc.org/wic

Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the eldery in Madera and Fresno counties - call 559-214-0299

Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the elderly in Kings and Tulare counties - call 1-800-321-2462 or email ktaa@tularehhsa.org

Kings United Way
Visit www.kingsunitedway.org

Merced County Food Bank
Visit www.mmcfb.org

Salvation Army
Visit www.fresnocitadel.salvationarmy.org

School meals in the Central Valley
https://abc30.com/society/valley-schools-offering-free-meals-to-students-during-closures/6018627/

United Farmworkers Union Help/Ayuda

Fresno-area English and Spanish 559-496-0700

United Way Fresno and Madera Counties

Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.uwfm.org

United Way Tulare County

Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.211tularecounty.org

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
