Madera County businesses given PPE as county remains in 'purple tier'

The Chamber of Commerce is distributing the kits to help local businesses stay open through the pandemic.
"All of us are trying to support our small businesses so that we can all reopen, and this is one way we can help the business community," said Madera Chamber of Commerce President Debi Bray.
The Madera Chamber of Commerce is giving away disposable masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. The free distribution at the fairgrounds wraps up Thursday and was made possible after the state sent the County hundreds of the pre-packaged kits.
"Yesterday, today and tomorrow we will have provided about 250 businesses anywhere from 1 to 500 employees with complementary PPE for each employee for 30 days," said Bray.
Tim Schoettler was thankful to get his hands on the free PPE. He stopped by to pick up enough supplies for employees at his two tire shop locations in Madera County.
"This is great, for a while we couldn't get anything but we got plenty now," said Tim Schoettler.
Officials hope this week's giveaway could be the spark to getting Madera County back to work and the economy open again.
"If you look at the price of a box of masks or one face shield or a couple bottles of hand sanitizer its pretty pricey.
For businesses who have lost revenue and trying to stay open, not having to purchase this for their employees is a tremendous savings for them," said Bray.
For more information, visit their website.