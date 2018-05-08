HEALTH WATCH

Measles patient visited third Fresno medical facility, health department says

Health officials are now warning that other people may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The County of Fresno Department of Health announced Monday that a person with a confirmed case of measles visited Everyday Health Care located at 199 W. Shields Ave. on April 30, 2018, from 2:00pm to 3:30pm. This is in addition to JF Urgent Care Center and the Clovis Community Medical Center emergency room announced on Friday.

The County of Fresno Department of Public Health says an adult patient traveled out of state where infection occurred. After returning to California they developed symptoms and went to the urgent care center and at the emergency room at Clovis Community Medical Center for treatment.

Public Health says measles is a highly contagious disease and is easily contracted by breathing in air which has been shared by a person infected with measles. Symptoms include fever (often high), cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash (usually starting on the face and spreading down the body).

The individual visited the JF Urgent Care Center located at 5088 N. Fresno St. on April 30, 2018, from 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm, Everyday Health Care located at 199 W. Shields Ave. on April 30, 2018, from 2:00pm to 3:30pm, and the emergency room at Clovis Community Medical Center on May 2, 2018, from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm.

Exposure to measles would only have occurred on these dates and times. JF Urgent Care Center and CCMC are taking steps to contact patients who were potentially exposed.

But if you were at those locations on these dates and times and show any signs of measles, Public Health urges you to stay home and contact your doctor for instructions.

Residents with questions about potential exposure can call the Department of Public Health Communicable Disease Investigation at (559) 600-3332.

Public Health says the best prevention for measles is to get vaccinated.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
