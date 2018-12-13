Medicinal marijuana is now legal in Fresno

The Fresno City Council council on Thursday voted to allow for medicinal marijuana sales and a marijuana tax.The proposal passed with a 5-2 vote."Today, the City of Fresno has taken a huge step forward in fighting the illicit drug market that has harmed our communities for far too long," said Council Member Olivier."Passing this ordinance marks the launching point for transformational change; not only will medicinal cannabis patients have safe access to their medicine, but our Professional City Staff will have the revenues needed to address some of the lingering problems our neighborhoods have faced since the Great Recession."Seven medicinal retail outlets will be allowed to open in the first nine months. During that time, seven more retail outlets will have the opportunity to be approved, either medicinal or adult-use.Thos ein favour of the move say a low tax is the only way to compete with the illegal market.