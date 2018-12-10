STRIKE

Mental health workers picket for more staffing outside Fresno's Kaiser Permanente

EMBED </>More Videos

Mental health workers started picketing outside Kaiser Permanente in northeast Fresno at 6:30 a.m. They claim their department is woefully under-staffed so patients can't come in f

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Mental health workers at Fresno's Kaiser Permanente Medical Center have joined a statewide five-day strike.

The mental health workers were in the middle of contract negotiations but insisted their intention was not to disrupt services. They're represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers. Workers added the action was more about under-staffing rather than a pay raise and improved benefits.
RELATED: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike in California

Mental health workers started picketing outside Kaiser Permanente northeast Fresno at 6:30 in the morning. They claimed their department was woefully under-staffed so patients couldn't come in for return appointments in a timely manner.

Therapist Lynette Statham explained, "Here at Kaiser we're not able to do that. We just keeping taking new patient after new patient after new patient and it keeps us from getting people into their returns that they need and return them to wellness."

But Kaiser Permanente believed the action came at a bad time. Chief Nurse Executive Michelle Gaskill-Hames said, "The strike is a union bargaining tactic which puts patients in a difficult position during the holiday season. The union's demands are not about improving care and access."

Kaiser said it has hired therapists and increased staff by 30% since 2015. It also claimed demands by the NUHS would lessen the availability of mental health appointments.

Striking workers disagreed. About 50 local Kaiser mental health workers, including psychologists and social workers, walked and carried signs. Members of the California Nurses Association and other Kaiser employees joined in a sympathy strike.

ICU Nurse Amy Arlund said, "We are feeling the impact of the short staffing in mental healthcare services especially in our emergency room."

Workers will remain on the picket line through Friday. About 4,000 mental health workers statewide were taking part.

Kaiser indicated it would continue to provide care and health services despite the strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthstrikemental healthkaiser permanente fresnokaiser permanenteunionshealth careFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRIKE
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
More strike
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Cellsearch Counts Cancer Cells
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
K-9 partner Bane, ballistic vest credited with saving Tulare police officer's life
Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins
103 fugitives arrested in large-scale gang enforcement operation
34 people displaced by Mendota apartment fire
Man killed in motorcycle collision near River Park identified
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend successful but more donations needed
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slits her throat, say authorities
Show More
Health Watch: Cellsearch Counts Cancer Cells
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
More News