One-day vaccination event held for Kerman Unified employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more schools get ready to welcome back students for in-person learning, local districts are making it easier for their employees to get the shot.Kerman Unified in West Fresno County held an event Monday to get teachers and other school staff their first dose of the vaccine."This is just another opportunity for our staff to feel comfortable and confident that we're doing all we can to help them as we return to in-person instruction," said Assistant Superintendent Gordon Pacheco.Administrators are confident this one-day vaccination event will help get most of Kerman Unified's 600 employees inoculated before junior high and high school students return to campus next week."Probably a good 100 have already been vaccinated outside of this opportunity, so we're pleased to say about 400 of our employees will be vaccinated after today," said Pacheco.Getting educators and school staff vaccinated poses logistical challenges, but those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine said they were pleased with how smoothly the process was."I work in the next building down here, I just walked up and did a little bit of paperwork. I got shot in the arm and didn't even know they did it. I had to ask are you sure? That's it," said district employee Jason Walker.Together with Valley Health Team, Kerman Unified administrators carefully planned out a staggered appointment schedule so wait times would be minimal as educators look forward to getting back to in-person instruction soon."We're just happy and excited for kids to get back and teachers, all the staff, we're ready to go. I expect us to continue with the safety protocols even though we got the vaccine but this is going to build some confidence," said Girls Soccer Coach Ruben Cardona.With all district staff now having at least their first shot of the vaccine -- administrators are confident with their plan to return to the classroom -- although safety protocols will remain in place."Just like all the districts, we're having to deal with 6-foot social distancing, of course everyone will be wearing a mask. Here in our district, our secondary students will be returning twice a week in-person either Tuesday-Thursday or Wednesday-Friday," said Pacheco.