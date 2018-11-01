HEALTHCHECK

Philadelphia hospitals report baby boom 9 months after Eagles Super Bowl win

Super Bowl 52 baby boom is happening at local hospitals. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 31, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
A number of local hospitals are reporting something of a baby boom, and it's not overly difficult to figure out why.

About nine months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles won the big game, and people flooded the streets to celebrate.

But it seems many couples continued the celebration at home.

Now, many are welcoming what nurses call the "Super Bowl babies!"

Action News health reporter Ali Gorman introduces us to some families who will have a life-long reminder of the Birds' long-awaited championship!
