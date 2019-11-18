Professionals hold free health, dental clinic at Manchester Center in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Manchester Mall doubled as a health clinic for the bi-annual MCSS Health Fair.More than 40 doctors, including 10 specialists as well as 50-60 nurses and volunteers, saw patients.They covered any and all services at no cost, including physicals, medical testing, dental procedures, dermatology, eye exams, internal medicine, nutrition counseling, pediatrics, podiatry and women's health.MCSS started the fair to help families that can't afford high co-pays or insurance costs-- to make sure everyone could have access to health care."They're people with good hearts, and I'm not surprised how many people are willing to help us because there's a need for this," said organizer, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf.The MSCC free medical and dental clinic is a bi-annual event, serving the valley in the spring and fall. It was their 10th year providing care.All services were free of charge, no questions asked. Any required follow-ups are complimentary as well.