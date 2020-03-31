Simple Solutions: Looking fit and fabulous after 50

Looking fit and fabulous after 50 isn't exactly easy.After 50, you lose muscle mass at an average rate of 10 to 15 percent every 10 years.Meanwhile, your resting metabolic rate decreases by about two to three percent per decade.Still, it's very possible to maintain a healthy weight as you age.The first trick is to build muscle mass by pumping iron.In one study, 60-something overweight adults who performed resistance training lost more weight and less muscle mass over 18 months than those who did other types of exercises.Also, include more protein in your diet. Experts recommend that roughly 30 to 40 percent of your daily calories should come from protein sources.Get enough sleep! Older women who get less than five hours of sleep a night are more than twice as likely to be obese as those who get between seven and eight hours.