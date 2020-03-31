Health & Fitness

Simple Solutions: Looking fit and fabulous after 50

By
Looking fit and fabulous after 50 isn't exactly easy.

After 50, you lose muscle mass at an average rate of 10 to 15 percent every 10 years.

Meanwhile, your resting metabolic rate decreases by about two to three percent per decade.

Still, it's very possible to maintain a healthy weight as you age.

The first trick is to build muscle mass by pumping iron.

In one study, 60-something overweight adults who performed resistance training lost more weight and less muscle mass over 18 months than those who did other types of exercises.

Also, include more protein in your diet. Experts recommend that roughly 30 to 40 percent of your daily calories should come from protein sources.

Get enough sleep! Older women who get less than five hours of sleep a night are more than twice as likely to be obese as those who get between seven and eight hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthweight lossexercisediet
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Gov. Newsom announces initiative to increase connectivity to seniors
Central CA coronavirus cases
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured
Local students 3D-printing face shields for medical workers
Show More
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
UC Merced shares safety measures after campus consultant contracts COVID-19
Man shot twice in the leg in southeast Fresno
Coronavirus: CA state senator announces paid family leave bill
Belegarth, the medieval foam fight club
More TOP STORIES News