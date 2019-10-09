Health & Fitness

STDs at an all-time high, condom use down, CDC says

By
Three types of sexually transmitted diseases are at a record high in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials report cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia have risen for the fifth consecutive year. More than 2 million people were diagnosed last year. The combined number marks the most cases ever recorded in the U.S. since monitoring began.

Possible factors driving the increased numbers of STD cases include a surge in people getting tested, and cases being diagnosed and reported.

Health officials say there's also a decline in people using condoms.

The new report also found the rates of STD cases reported were highest among adolescents and young adults.

For Chlamydia alone, Fresno County ranked No. 7 in the state with over 7,000 cases.

The highest number of reported cases of chlamydia were in Alaska. Mississippi had the highest number of gonorrhea cases and Nevada reported the most secondary syphilis cases. For each of those three diseases, rates in the District of Columbia were higher than all states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssexsexually transmitted infectionsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to shut off power in parts of Mariposa Co. due to fire risk
Convicted Chowchilla school bus kidnapper denied parole
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 1,200 acres burned, 10 percent contained
After 25 years in prison, Valley man working to help inmates succeed
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
Original Mouseketeer, Karen Pendleton, dies at 73 in Fresno
Show More
ABC30 viewer tips lead to conviction in bizarre robbery
Police arrest teen accused of hitting student riding scooter, driving away from scene
Gov. Newsom set to sign law capping rent increases
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of assault weapons
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News